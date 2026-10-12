Como sensation Nico Paz has credited manager Cesc Fabregas for his incredible rise.

Paz, 22, has established himself as arguably the most exciting young talent in Serie A during his time under Fabregas at Como.

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Como bought Paz from Real Madrid on a permanent basis for a reported €60 million in the summer, removing the €9 million buy-back option in their previous deal.

The Argentina international has started 2026-27 well, scoring one goal and providing one assist in his seven games across all competitions.

Speaking to UEFA's official channels, with quotes via Tuttomercatoweb,Paz opened up on the move from Real Madrid and his relationship with Fabregas.

"He taught me practically everything," Paz explained. "I arrived here as a young player from Castilla. I’d played a few games for Real Madrid, but in the end I was a reserve-team player in a lower division."

"Coming here and playing in Serie A, the top flight, allowed me to grow and improve a lot, both as a player and as a person," Paz added.

"It was all thanks to Cesc, who believed in me and brought me here. From the first day he let me play the way I wanted and gave me a lot of freedom. He taught me a lot. I think the player I am today is all down to him."