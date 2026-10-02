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Stones embraces new Inter chapter after emotional Man City exit

Stones embraces new Inter chapter after emotional Man City exit
Stones embraces new Inter chapter after emotional Man City exitFabrizio Carabelli / Zuma Press / Profimedia

John Stones has opened up about the emotions surrounding his summer move from Manchester City to Inter.

The England defender ended a trophy-laden spell at the Etihad Stadium to begin a new chapter in Serie A, describing the switch as both a major professional and personal transition.

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Stones won six Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time with City.

The centre-back is now focused on establishing himself at San Siro and building a lasting legacy with Inter, who currently sit second in Serie A.

“I felt a lot of emotions, it was an overwhelming feeling of happiness and pride,” Stones said in an interview with DAZN, via TuttoMercatoWeb.

“I'm really grateful for this opportunity, I'm excited to be here. I'd describe myself as kind, happy and competitive. As a child I was never still, always moving, I was really active.

“I talk a lot in the dressing room, even if right now I'm observing and trying to find my place in the group. The technical aspect I do best is passing, for the rest I have to improve in everything.

“I always give 100 per cent, I'm competitive, I love winning and I leave everything on the pitch.”

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