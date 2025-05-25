Serie A champions Napoli confirm interest in De Bruyne

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has confirmed that the new Serie A champions are interested in signing former Manchester City star, Kevin De Bruyne.

Since the Belgium international announced his departure from the Citizens after not receiving a new contract, speculation about his next move has grown.

Advertisement Advertisement

Following transfer rumours linking him to the Naples-based outfit, De Laurentiis has confirmed the club’s interest in signing the Belgian midfielder.

"We want Kevin De Bruyne, we want to sign him. We need his approval in order to make it happen," he told II Mattino, via Fabrizio Romano.

With De Bruyne ending his City career, the former Chelsea star will go on holiday, having decided not to play in this summer’s Club World Cup.