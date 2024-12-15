Runjaic urges Udinese fans be realistic after Napoli defeat

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic was upbeat after defeat to Napoli on Saturday.

Runjaic felt the Zebrette gave Napoli a battle, having taken the lead through Florian Thauvin before the visitors ranout 3-1 winners.

Advertisement Advertisement

Match analysis:

"Good evening everyone. It was an intense match, we tried to close the spaces, it cost us a lot of energy, we also had a bit of luck but unfortunately Lovric stopped, an important player for us, for the balance in general. We played a guy like Atta who is maturing.

"In the second half we didn't start well but also because we were facing a strong team, who got 90 points two years ago and had 8 of those on the field today. Against these teams, when the balance is missing, it is the logical consequence to lose. But we didn't give up until the end of the match, with several guys on the field too, we have to continue working like this."

Would you make other choices after seeing Politano and Neres play like that for Napoli?

"I know the quality of Politano and Neres well, sometimes we stopped them, other times not. They are players who have hurt everyone. There are also physical players like Lukaku. Maybe on a day when things work out these games with a bit of luck we can even win, but it was clear that there was a gap, we gave everything in the first half but then in the second half the result took another direction."

Defensively some mistakes?

"I'll watch the match again, we must remember what opponent we were facing, you can use all the possible tactics but then you have to see the values ​​on the pitch. In front of us there was a team that had much more quality than us, we lost energy and we were unable to find any more energy ourselves."

How do you explain the mistakes that occurred?

"Mistakes happen in football, for many reasons, but I want to focus on the positive things. Kristensen played 90 minutes for the first time, Atta played against one of the best teams in Europe. In this championship, to beat teams like Napoli you have to do a lot of things, even Lucca may not have been seen much but he did a lot of work in terms of shoving."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play