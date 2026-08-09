Ruben Amorim has confirmed AC Milan will look to sell players over the final few weeks of the summer transfer window.

Amorim, 41, was named the new AC Milan boss earlier in the summer, replacing Max Allegri who failed to secure Champions League football for the club.

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It hasn’t been the ideal start to his career at the San Siro, however, with AC Milan yet to win a pre-season game and being on the receiving end of a 3-0 thumping by Chelsea on Saturday (August 8).

Speaking after the game, Amorim admitted there will be plenty of transfer activity for his new club heading into the final few weeks of the window.

“We will make decisions on our players," he said.

"These two weeks of training have been very positive, but we have a large squad, so we must pick some players and we’ll make some choices next week."