Reijnders reveals new AC Milan contract agreement close

Tijjani Reijnders says he's happy with his progress at AC Milan.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's win at Empoli, the Holland midfielder made clear how he settled he is in Milan.

“I had a real turning point and am much more decisive than I was before,” Reijnders said.

“I used to be too hasty, so I worked on that aspect of my game. I did a lot of shooting practice, with my father and brother we rewatched my games to analyse my behaviour in front of goal.

“I am far more present on the field now and above all am much more composed. When I get into the final third, I know what to do. Once I scored my first two goals, I gained confidence and it all changed.”

Reijnders also revealed he's close to extending his current deal beyond it's 2028 expiry.

He told France Football: “My objective is to win as many trophies as possible, to write my name in the history books. I hope that it will be possible to do that at Milan, who I will soon extend my rapport with.

“Another dream could be to have a nomination for the Ballon d’Or, because that means a lot. It all depends on my performances and the trophies that I win.

“If I continue working to be the best possible player in every match, to work hard for the team and be decisive, it will be easier to get nominated.”