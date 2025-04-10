RB Leipzig eye former Chelsea midfielder as new manager

RB Leipzig are reportedly eyeing a move or former Chelsea midfielder and current Como boos Cesc Fabregas as they step up their search for a new manager.

The German club parted ways with Marco Rose at the end of March and are yet to make a decision on who to bring in as his replacement.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has been heavily linked with the position but it’s understood his preference would be to stay in the Premier League.

According to Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze, Fabregas, 37, is a ‘concrete’ option for the Bundesliga outfit due to his impressive spell in Italy.

Fabregas led Como to promotion to the Serie A for the first time in 21 years and currently has them sitting in 13th.