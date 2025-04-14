Tribal Football
Ranieri full of praise for Roma derby hero Soule: The future is his
Roma coach Claudio Ranieri was left satisfied after their 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Alessio Romagnoli struck first for Lazio before Matias Soule scored Roma's equaliser.

“It could’ve been better, it could’ve been worse,” Ranieri told DAZN.

“We were backing off them in the first half and I didn’t like that, we needed our wingers forward to cause their full-backs problems, but instead we kept inviting Lazio forward. It was a tense derby, as it usually is.

“Lazio did a little more in terms of scoring opportunities, we did less, but I will take the point.”

Ranieri was eager to talk up Roma goalscorer Soule and his potential.

He also said, "If he starts from wide, he can take the reins of Roma, but we weren’t giving him the right service in the first half.

“We needed him to take men on after a cross-field pass, but we were too slow in finding him and kept giving Lazio the chance to double up the marking. He was far more incisive in the second half. Soulé is a player who has quality, knows where the goal is, and the future is his, because he has everything it takes to flourish.”

Paulo Dybala sat on the bench, despite being ruled out until September after hamstring surgery.

Ranieri added, “He was a leader on the pitch, he was a leader in the locker room, now unfortunately he is a non-playing leader, but he remains with the lads at all times.”

