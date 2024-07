Qatar Airways to become new Inter Milan sponsor

Qatar Airways are set to be confirmed as Inter Milan's new training kit sponsor.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Qatar Airways have agreed a three-year deal worth €5m-a-year.

Inter commercial chief Alessandro Antonello has driven the agreement.

Qatar Airways will replace LeoVegas, which sponsored Inter last season.

Just an announcement is due to confirm the new arrangement.