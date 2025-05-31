Maurizio Sarri set for sensational Lazio return

Lazio are reportedly close to reappointing Maurizio Sarri as their new manager following the recent departure of Marco Baroni.

Baroni decided to walk away from the Serie A club after missing out on European qualification thanks to a string of disappointing results late in the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lazio are now looking to bring Sarri back to the club just one year after sacking him.

The 66-year-old now look set to put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with an option for one more if the club qualifies for the Champions League during either of the two years.