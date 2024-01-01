Tribal Football
Materazzi ponders Motta impact at Inter Milan
Marco Materazzi believes former Inter Milan teammate Thiago Motta can succeed with Juventus.

Despite the clubs' great rivalry, Materazzi sees Motta and Juve working well together.

He said, “Juve? They are doing things well. They have hired a young coach but with a lot of experience. He has shown himself to be more than valid. I am sorry because he was my teammate in the Treble and now he will have to do well at Juve. 

“Have I spoken to him? No, I won’t speak to him if he is a Juventus fan.

“I’m joking of course. He’ll make the team play well. When you change so much, and I think Juve will, it’s not easy to find the right balance right away. But Juve is always Juve, there’s no need to be afraid, but you have to respect it”.

