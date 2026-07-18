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Le Havre re-sign Amir Richardson on loan from Fiorentina

Le Havre re-sign Amir Richardson on loan from Fiorentina
Le Havre re-sign Amir Richardson on loan from Fiorentina Davide Casentini/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Le Havre have completed the return of midfielder Amir Richardson from Fiorentina on a season-long loan, with an €8 million option to make the move permanent.

The 24-year-old Morocco international is a product of Le Havre’s academy and becomes the club’s fifth signing of the summer after Sota Nakamura, Vincent Sasso, Kaito Mizuta and Timothee Pembele.

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Richardson endured a difficult 2025/26 campaign, making just nine appearances across spells with Fiorentina and Danish side FC Copenhagen, where he spent the second half of the season on loan. 

The Nice-born midfielder will now hope a return to familiar surroundings can help revive his career.

Richardson joined Fiorentina from Stade de Reims in 2024 for €9 million and remains under contract with the Serie A club until 2029. He has made 43 appearances for La Viola, scoring twice and providing one assist.

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Serie AAmir RichardsonFiorentinaLe HavreLigue 1

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