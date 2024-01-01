Juventus midfielder Pogba: All roads lead to my appeal date

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba admits his doping ban has been tough to handle.

Pogba has been banned for four years, though his legal team are expected to launch an appeal.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Forbes: “It’s difficult to be totally honest. Football has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. However, I have my family, my faith, my friends, and my fans who have supported me, which makes things easier. All will be well.”

On a playing return, Pogba added: “Although I can’t speak so much about this, all roads lead to the appeal date.

"Until then, my focus is on staying fit and looking forward to the appeal.”