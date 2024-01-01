Juventus great Chiellini: Gatti better than me at same age

Former Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini says comparisons with Fede Gatti are unfair.

Chiellini, now a director with LAFC, insists the defender is superior to him at the same age.

He told Sky Italia: "I didn't like hearing that there is a new Chiellini. Now they say that Gatti can be one because he plays for Juventus and has this great energy that he brings to the pitch, but in my opinion it's not fair to compare him to others.

"Technically he's much better than me, at his age I didn't know how to do what he can do.

"And then he has that energy and humility that can allow him to improve over time."