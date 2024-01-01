Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Juventus great Chiellini: Gatti better than me at same age

Juventus great Chiellini: Gatti better than me at same age
Juventus great Chiellini: Gatti better than me at same age
Juventus great Chiellini: Gatti better than me at same ageTribalfootball
Former Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini says comparisons with Fede Gatti are unfair.

Chiellini, now a director with LAFC, insists the defender is superior to him at the same age.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Sky Italia: "I didn't like hearing that there is a new Chiellini. Now they say that Gatti can be one because he plays for Juventus and has this great energy that he brings to the pitch, but in my opinion it's not fair to compare him to others.

"Technically he's much better than me, at his age I didn't know how to do what he can do.

"And then he has that energy and humility that can allow him to improve over time."

Mentions
Serie AGatti FedericoChiellini GiorgioJuventus