Juventus chief Giuntoli details plans for remainder of summer market

Juventus sports director Cristiano Giuntoli has detailed their plans for the summer market.

Giuntoli is delighted to have brought in new coach Thiago Motta from Bologna.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "First of all we must thank Thiago for having taken up this challenge, I wish him good luck in his work.

"Four players were sold on the market, namely Kean, Barrenechea, Iling-Junior and Kaio Jorge and three arrived, namely Thuram, Douglas Luiz, Di Gregorio and with the fourth arriving, namely Cabal I would also like to make some clarifications: I have read some things about alleged out of the squad, I would like to point out that all the players are part of Juventus and they are all good players and extraordinary guys."

On Adrien Rabiot's departure, Giuntoli also said: "We want to create a competitive team with an eye on the accounts, for this reason there will be other developments.

"We would like to shore up the team with another player in each department, then that's it. I would also like to thank Adrien Rabiot, his contract has expired and we wish him a happy future professionally and otherwise."