Italian FA fines Inter’s Lautaro Martinez over conduct

Lautaro Martinez has been fined by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for the use of offensive language during Inter Milan’s defeat to Juventus.

The Argentina international had previously denied on two occasions using blasphemous language during the 1-0 defeat in Turin last February.

Martinez has now consented to a €5,000 (£4,200) fine in a plea agreement with the FIGC, which forbids taking the Lord’s name in vain.

"I try to teach respect to my children, these accusations have caused me great irritation," he said.

Martinez isn’t the first player penalized under the FIGC’s anti-blasphemy regulations; goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon received a one-match ban in March 2021 after being caught using foul language toward Juventus teammate Manolo Portanova.