Inter Milan sign Luis Henrique from Marseille

Shina Oludare
Inter Milan have officially signed Brazilian forward Luis Henrique from Ligue 1 side Marseille, the Serie A club confirmed on Saturday.

Although the contract details weren’t disclosed, Italian media report the 23-year-old signed a deal until 2030, worth €23 million plus €2 million in add-ons.

Henrique started his career at Botafogo before joining Marseille in 2020. He has scored 11 goals in 108 appearances for the French side, with nine coming in the 2024/25 season as Marseille finished second in Ligue 1.

The Serie A side, who were thrashed 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in last month's Champions League final and finished second in Serie A behind Napoli, will next feature at the Club World Cup.

Their campaign kicks off on June 17 against Mexico's Monterrey in Los Angeles, followed by matches in Seattle against Urawa Red Diamonds and River Plate.

