Inter eye €60m Barcelona star as Mkhitaryan successor

Inter Milan are reportedly preparing a €60 million bid for Barcelona's Fermin Lopez as they look for a long-term replacement for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

According to Calciomercato (via Mundo Deportivo), the Italians are keeping a close eye on the midfielder Fermin Lopez as a potential long-term replacement for veteran.

Although the Serie A giants have not made a formal offer yet, they have reportedly identified the 22-year-old as a top target for the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions are said to be open to negotiations and have set a €60 million price tag on Lopez.