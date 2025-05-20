Inter eye €60m Barcelona star as Mkhitaryan successor
Inter Milan are reportedly preparing a €60 million bid for Barcelona's Fermin Lopez as they look for a long-term replacement for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
According to Calciomercato (via Mundo Deportivo), the Italians are keeping a close eye on the midfielder Fermin Lopez as a potential long-term replacement for veteran.
Although the Serie A giants have not made a formal offer yet, they have reportedly identified the 22-year-old as a top target for the upcoming transfer window.
Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions are said to be open to negotiations and have set a €60 million price tag on Lopez.