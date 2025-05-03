'I’ve lost and won Scudettos on the last day' - Antonio Conte warns Napoli stars

Napoli took a big step towards lifting the Serie A title but Antonio Conte warned his players against complacency with three games left to play.

Giacomo Raspadori’s 24th minute goal was enough to secure a crucial three points for Antonio Conte’s side.

Advertisement Advertisement

Napoli will remain at least three points clear of Inter Milan in the race for the Serie A title with Simone Inzaghi’s side set to face Helles Verona in the late kick-off.

Speaking to the press after the game, Conte finally admitted his side are looking good for the title but warned them against getting ahead of themselves.

“I don’t need to lie, this was an important step towards the Scudetto,” Conte told DAZN.

“It is an important step, even if not the most important. I was afraid of Lecce on their own turf, as they are battling against relegation, while we arrived here dealing with an emergency situation.”

The Italian stormed down the tunnel almost as soon as the final whistle went, “I ended the game stressed out, not angry,” he explained.

“I’ll say it if and when it happens, because I have both won and lost titles on the final day. Those who win write the history books. The others can only read them.”