Genoa coach Gilardino admits Sampdoria Coppa defeat a career challenge

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino admits losing the derby against Sampdoria is a career low.

Genoa are out of the Coppa Italia after Wednesday's shootout defeat to Serie B Samp.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gilardino said: "We have to do it, it's normal to be bitter. We were in the game until almost the end, but right now we're conceding goals too easily. It's a moment of objective, clear difficulty, perhaps the first moment in my management. We have to keep a clear head in our judgments.

"Important players have left, others have arrived who must fit in as best as possible. In this type of match, the categories are reset. We took the lead playing our game, we were a bit frenetic at times. We have to be good, me first, at transmitting positive energy. Because now Juventus is coming.

"With Verona and then with Venezia, it happened when we went behind that we lost something, today it happened after we went ahead. That 1% that we lose would allow us to do better in duels, be fierce and win. It's a step of maturity that this team must take. But there are many players who can make the difference."