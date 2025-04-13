Gasperini relieved as Atalanta end slump with Bologna win

Gian Piero Gasperini described Atalanta's 2-0 win over Bologna as a significant relief in their pursuit of qualification for next season’s Champions League.

First half goals from Mateo Retegui and Mario Pasalic powered the Goddess past the Red and Blues to climb to third, two points ahead of fourth-placed Juventus.

"When you win games of this calibre, it feels like it is worth double for the table," Gasperini told DAZN.

"We are satisfied, when you score that early, it puts you in a position to control the match."

The manager also praised striker Retegui, who opened the scoring just three minutes into the game and later provided the assist for Pasalic’s goal.

"I thought it was Retegui’s best performance of this year. For his quality and intensity, he was a constant reference point for the rest of the team," he continued.

Atalanta are guests of AC Milan in their next fixture billed for San Siro.