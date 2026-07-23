EXCLUSIVE: Frey backs Zidane to find success as France boss after World Cup disaster

In an exclusive interview with Flashscore, former Serie A and France goalkeeper Sebastien Frey gives his unfiltered take on the aftermath of the expanded World Cup. From France's disappointment and the arrival of Zinedine Zidane to the future of Serie A giants Inter and Fiorentina, Frey breaks down the biggest storylines in global football, including why Paolo Maldini is the key to restoring Italy's international glory.

Flashscore: Overall, how do you judge this recently concluded World Cup? It generated a lot of discussion both on and off the pitch, and it was also the first expanded edition with more teams.

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Frey: "Right now, I'm a bit torn. On one hand, there were several matches that I really enjoyed watching. On the other hand, we saw how the World Cup unfolded and who ultimately lifted the trophy. That’s the true magic of this competition: unexpected things and wonderful surprises can always happen. I think it was a fantastic surprise for Spain, perhaps less so for Argentina or France, but the World Cup simply has that unique, magical touch.

"On the flip side, following it from afar for a month, I noticed a lot of controversy surrounding the tournament. I didn't go in person, partly by choice and partly due to FIFA commitments, as I really needed to disconnect for a bit. I hope the governing bodies-starting with Gianni Infantino at the head of FIFA, right through to all the federations and global football organisations - do a proper review to figure out how to make this competition even better moving forward.

"Unfortunately, there were also some disgraceful incidents. I don't know if you followed the controversy around the France vs Paraguay match, but the statements made by the Paraguayan minister were shameful - it was pure racism.

"In society as a whole, but especially in football, we've been fighting racism all our lives. When public figures representing a nation allow themselves to use such harsh language, it shows we're dealing with things that simply have no place in the game. Those were certainly among the most negative aspects I picked up on."

On the flip side, what were the positives from your perspective?

"From a brand and visual standpoint, watching the tournament both on social media and TV, everything looked grand and spectacular from the outside. But then again, we were in the United States.

"To be completely honest, ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, we were all very sceptical - myself included. I wasn't there on the ground because I was punditing from Italy - I was only supposed to travel for the final due to a contract obligation - but all my former colleagues who were there confirmed it was a unique and fabulous experience. It's funny: before it started, everyone was ready to criticise, but those who actually went talked about it as something wonderful.

"Now I’m waiting to catch up with friends returning from the US, whether it's Christian Karembeu or many others who were out there on the ground. The first thing I'll ask them is how they found the experience, also from the perspective of the FIFA Legends organisation.

"From the outside, the event management seemed strong, with a massive number of side events. You know, when people talk about 'an American-style show'... I saw entertainment that looked straight out of the Super Bowl. They're absolute masters at that, and as a spectator, I thoroughly enjoyed it.

"However, we have to look at it from the players' perspective too: forced stoppages, such as extended hydration breaks, or half-time shows that lengthened the recovery window, are things I noticed from afar that the players on the pitch need to weigh in on. But purely as an outside spectator, the overall staging was top-tier."

Turning to the pitch, your home nation, France, was perhaps the biggest disappointment of the tournament?

"Yes, it was a disappointment because the squad was so stacked that everyone had them tipped as the outright favourites, both before and during the tournament. I still believe this national team has enormous potential for upcoming competitions, thanks to an extraordinary mix of experienced heads and hugely talented young players.

"We have to put this bitterness behind us-because for France, it remains a bitter pill to swallow-as our national team remains the strongest in my view and can stay at the top for years to come, even with a change in the dugout."

Zidane back for France

Speaking of the dugout: what do you think about Didier Deschamps' job and now the new era with Zinedine Zidane?

"As soon as France lost to Spain, I sent a message straight to Didier Deschamps, pointing out that it wasn't the send-off I expected for him after everything great he had achieved. What Deschamps achieved with the national team was nothing short of monumental.

"He won a World Cup and reached the final of another-and honestly, that final against Argentina was practically a win in itself, decided by a split-second incident in the final three seconds. If (Randal) Kolo Muani had scored, we'd be talking about something legendary today. In terms of silverware, style of play, and prestige, Deschamps leaves behind a unique legacy.

"Now, though, arrives the man I call the 'God of French Football' - our very own Zizou. Zidane commands unlimited credit because of the sheer aura and charisma he projects; he's a giant of the game, not just in France but globally. I wished him the best of luck; I know his coaching staff very well too.

"Zidane’s arrival turns the page and brings massive excitement. I'm convinced he'll do brilliantly. When Zidane speaks about technique and tactics in the modern game, everyone else just needs to bow their heads and listen. He'll know exactly how to pass on key concepts to a ridiculously strong generation of players.

"Mind you, it’s going to be a massive challenge for him: as soon as the Euros roll around, the comparisons with Deschamps' record will start immediately. But Zidane possesses a quiet charisma and exceptional man-management skills. From what I hear, the players are thrilled at the prospect of being managed by a figure like him, and the whole of France is buzzing."

As a former goalkeeper, we saw an increasingly prominent use of keepers building play with their feet. How do you assess this evolution of the role?

"I really like the evolution itself, but I don't like it when it's taken to extremes. Even at this World Cup, we saw three or four costly blunders caused by this obsession with playing out from the back at all costs. Mike Maignan himself took huge risks against Spain, and goals were conceded precisely due to an overconfidence in possession and trying to dribble out of danger.

"I love seeing goalkeepers more involved: shot-stopping remains the absolute priority in the defensive phase, but during buildup, the modern keeper essentially becomes the first attacker. A precise long ball can rip open a game. Over recent years, guys like Ederson, Alisson, Jordan Pickford, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, or Manuel Neuer have proven how decisive comfortable footwork can be, picking up assists and launching deadly counter-attacks.

"The mistake is overdoing it. Being good with your feet also means hitting a crisp 50-yard pass straight onto your teammate's chest-it doesn't mean forcing 20 risky passes inside your own penalty box. When you do that, it's no longer 'playing football', it's just taking unnecessary risks."

'Incredible' Spain

Was Spain the team that most deserved the final victory?

"All four semi-finalists (Argentina, England, Spain, and France) proved on the pitch that they were the strongest sides. France remained my initial favourite; I personally expected a bit more from Portugal and had Morocco down as a potential dark horse, so my bracket wasn't perfect!

"That said, Spain put on an incredible tournament. Conceding just a single goal across the entire World Cup shows monstrous defensive solidity. On top of that, they have that high-tempo possession style that suffocates anyone, combined with individual talents who either confirmed their status or announced themselves on the world stage."

What is the takeaway from the final chapter of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup journeys?

"I think we've witnessed the closing chapter of an unrepeatable era. They dominated world football for over a decade-it was something truly immense. You can only take your hat off and thank them for everything they gave the game.

"As far as I'm concerned, comparing the two makes no sense because we're talking about two completely different profiles. On one side, you have a pure footballing genius; on the other, the ultimate prototype of an elite athlete. Messi is like (Diego) Maradona: a generational talent born with natural magic in his feet.

Lionel Messi's ratings at the World Cup Flashscore

"Ronaldo, on the other hand, built himself through relentless work and discipline. And that's precisely why Cristiano must be the role model for any kid dreaming big. When you watch Messi, you think: 'Wonderful, but it's impossible to become him because he was born that way'. When you look at Ronaldo, you see where he started and where he got to through sheer sacrifice, and a youngster can say to themselves: 'If he did it, I can give it a shot too'."

Fiorentina fortunes

Turning to Serie A and your former clubs: Fiorentina are having a major transfer window, and bringing in Fabio Paratici looks like a solid move. What's your take on the new direction at the Viola?

"It was the jolt the club needed. The passing of Joe Barone left a massive vacuum because he managed the club top-to-bottom, which was then compounded by losing President Rocco Commisso. The club desperately needed an experienced executive to take control of the sporting side. Alessandro Ferrari is doing a great job, but handling that kind of workload alone was an impossible task.

"Proportionally speaking, (Fabio) Paratici's arrival in Florence reminds me of the impact Giuseppe Marotta had when he joined Inter. Paratici brings a wealth of international experience that is crucial for restoring order and building a clear project after a couple of shaky seasons. I'll be in Florence soon for the club's centenary events, and I'm convinced he's the right man at the right time."

What kind of ambitions can Fiorentina realistically hold this season? Is Champions League qualification achievable?

"No, in my opinion, the Champions League is still a bit premature. The primary target must be consolidating a European spot, whether that's the Conference League or the Europa League. That has to be Fiorentina's current reality. Then, if they pull off a flawless campaign where everything clicks, I'd be the happiest guy in the world.

"However, everyone needs to keep their feet on the ground. In the past, the mistake was overloading the environment with sky-high expectations. Florence is a passionate but demanding football city that can swallow you whole if things go sideways.

"I've always maintained that it's better to keep a low profile and let people dream along the way. Talking about the Champions League right off the bat risks creating instant frustration at the first stumble. Re-qualifying for Europe again this year would be a great result."

What do you expect from Inter heading into next season?

"From Inter, I expect continuity. The team is coming off an important campaign - winning two trophies is always a significant achievement for a club like Inter. The main goal now has to be re-establishing themselves among the absolute top contenders in the Champions League. In Serie A right now, Inter are the only side with the structural setup to truly compete at the highest European level; the others don't look quite ready for that leap yet.

"Marotta has crystal-clear ideas, and the gamble on Cristian Chivu paid off handsomely. I spoke to Cristian a few weeks ago and congratulated him: he arrived amid heavy criticism, put his head down, worked humbly and quietly for four months, and ended up earning massive satisfaction. His extension is 100% deserved."

Did you expect Chivu to make such a rapid impact in such a high-pressure seat?

Honestly, no-not that quickly. Going from six months at Parma straight to the Inter dugout, inheriting Simone Inzaghi's winning legacy with the immediate pressure to win, was a monumental challenge.

I know Cristian well, and he's always been a football obsessive. Even back when we played together, I used to tell him: "You have the mindset of a manager, not a player." He possessed a natural leadership quality: he was Romania's captain for years and a dressing-room cornerstone wherever he played, from Roma to Inter. He was a born leader, but expecting such a seamless transition was tough. I'm genuinely delighted to have been proven wrong.

Has Daniele De Rossi at Genoa surprised you as well?

"It's a very similar story to Chivu. We're talking about figures who were already managers on the pitch during their playing days due to their charisma, tactical reading of the game, and ability to guide teammates.

"His sacking at Roma was harsh and premature, but I truly hope that one day he can return through the door at the club he loves. In the meantime, it's right that he earns his stripes. At Genoa, he's doing a fantastic job: for today's young players, being managed by a figure of his stature is a real privilege.

What about Parma, who secured safety well in advance under Carlos Cuesta, a young manager navigating his first taste of Serie A?

"Parma had a fantastic season. Having played there, I know what that club represents: back in the '90s and 2000s, they were a powerhouse of Italian football. After some tough years spent grinding in the lower reaches, last season showed hugely encouraging signs.

"Now I'm expecting another step up: I'd like to see Parma establish themselves comfortably in mid-table and perhaps throw their hat in the ring for a Conference League spot. The manager was one of the main architects of a survival achieved way ahead of schedule, avoiding getting dragged into the relegation dogfight when things got tricky."

Maldini back in fold

A final word on the Italian national team: what do you make of the executive pairing of Paolo Maldini and Leonardo? Are the foundations there to finally return to the World Cup?

"Choosing between Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Del Piero, and Roberto Baggio meant you were guaranteed to land on your feet. Bringing in Maldini will prove to be a winning move over the next six years as they rebuild the entire setup. Paolo isn't just an AC Milan icon; he is the global symbol of Italian football - a unique champion, a natural leader, and a class act.

"Italy needed a figure who had lived through those elite environments from the inside to restore that deep sense of pride in wearing the Azzurri shirt. As a Frenchman, I can tell you it was heartbreaking to watch a giant of world football history like Italy miss out on three consecutive World Cups. It's something that simply shouldn't happen.

"Decisive action should have been taken right after the first failed qualification, but they're on the right track now. Pairing him with Leonardo, who brings international experience and vision, creates a perfect synergy.

"They have to plan for the long haul: Italy must be at the next Euros and rediscover their identity, but the real ultimate target must be the following World Cup, building toward the 2032 tournament, which will be partially hosted on home soil.

"Look at France before 1998: after failing to qualify in 1990 and 1994 amidst heavy criticism, they built the winning core that lifted the trophy on home soil in '98. Italy must follow that exact blueprint: build a squad ready to win in front of their own fans. The World Cup missed that iconic blue shirt, and Paolo Maldini is the exact right person to instil those core values once again."