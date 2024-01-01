Ex-Juventus president Cobolli Gigli: Agnelli blundered with Ronaldo and Marotta

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has taken another dig at his successor Andrea Agnelli.

Cobolli Gigli has long been critical of Agnelli signing Cristiano Ronaldo, however he also says getting rid of Beppe Marotta, now Inter Milan president, was another blunder.

He told Radio Bianconera: "Agnelli sinned with delusions of grandeur and Juve found itself with 900 million in liabilities accumulated over the years. Now the club, after the second Allegri experience, is trying to turn the page. Juve is a club with its own management, but the one who talks a lot about the club is the majority shareholder Exor, and I find this type of communication a bit out of place.

"There is an excellent president like Ferrero and a director like Giuntoli who seems to me to be doing important things, to these we add a coach who has done great things first as a player and then as a coach.

"I believe that Andrea Agnelli was badly advised in the moments preceding the Super League, when he decided to take Ronaldo and release Marotta. I have a clear idea that CR7 is an exceptional player, but he was unable to bring what was expected, indeed he dismembered the team a little because he was a great actor separate from the other players.

"Since Marotta's exit, Andrea Agnelli has had collaborators unable to carry forward an important responsibility such as that of Juventus. At that point a situation of tension was created that led to a spiral and therefore over time to the situation of heavy liabilities that we were talking about before."