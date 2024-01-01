Ex-Juventus captain Chiellini: Golden Pogba could've been a generational talent

Tribal Football
Former Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini admits he's been in contact Paul Pogba in recent months.

Pogba remains a Juve player as he serves a four-year doping ban.

LAFC chief Chiellini told Sky Italia: "I met him as a boy, he was little more than a child when he arrived and immediately made himself loved.

"In recent months I have written to him, he is now a man but for us he remains the boy we have seen growing up.

"He could have been a generational talent that has been a little lost due to injuries, now I hope he can come back to show up, he can go back to playing.

"He certainly committed a lightness, even if I don't know how things went, but my hope is to see him soon on the field because he is truly a golden boy."

