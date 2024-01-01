Tribal Football
Di Livio encouraged by Motta's arrival at Juventus

Former Juventus midfielder Angelo di Livio is encouraged by new coach Thiago Motta's arrival.

Di Livio believes Juve can challenge defending champions Inter Milan under Motta.

He said, “Thiago has a well-defined, technical, and proactive style of play.

“Winning the title is tricky for anyone. Few have managed it.

“But I’m confident because (sporting director Cristiano) Giuntoli is doing a great job. He’s signing players who are full of motivation.

“I hope Juve can cause Inter problems as with the first half of last season.”

