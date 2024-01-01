Deulofeu explains new Udinese decision

Gerard Deulofeu insists he and Udinese remain committed.

However, the Spaniard says he will not be working with the Udinese squad in preseason as he continues his recovery from long-term injury.

He posted to social media: "Hi everyone! I’d like to inform you that I won’t be part of the Udinese Calcio squad at the start of the 2024/25 season. This is a mutual decision that we have made together with the club to allow me to continue focusing on my recovery in the best possible way.

"We have agreed that, once I’ve made a full recovery in the coming months, it will be time for me to join back up with the team. This doesn’t mean that I won’t stay in close contact with them, support my team-mates and work hard, with the club’s support, on my recovery, while always striving for the goal of playing again at our stadium in front of our fans.

"My progress has been very positive. Every day I feel better and a little closer to doing what I love most: playing football.

"Thank you to all the fans for being by my side day after day and to the club for taking good care of me!

"Your support motivates me more than anything else! #ForzaUdinese"