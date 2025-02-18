Bergomi: Conceicao sees Leao as AC Milan super-sub

Tribal Football
Inter Milan hero Beppe Bergomi believes AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao views Rafael Leao as a super-sub.

Bergomi says Leao has started recent games from the bench due to a tactical move by Conceicao.

“In my opinion, Conceição doesn’t punish him by keeping him on the bench,” he told Sky Italia.

“He keeps him on the bench because when he comes on, he decides the match. I’ll give an example: Juventus against Inter had a certain attitude, but then something different clicked in the second half.

“Milan brought on Leao to win the games against Empoli and Verona at home, so it’s also a tactical choice to keep him on the bench.”

