Atalanta's woes deepen as Parma inflict heavy home defeat

Parma recorded their first win away from home in this season’s Serie A campaign in style following a 3-0 victory over Atalanta at the New Balance Arena – a result which saw the Gialloblu move out of the relegation zone.

Boasting eight wins from their previous 10 head-to-head meetings with Parma, the hosts started the match on the front foot.

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As a result, Nikola Krstovic had the ball in the back of the net inside the opening 10 minutes, but his effort was ruled out for an offside during the build-up.

The one-way traffic initially continued from there, and Charles De Ketelaere went on a superb, driving run through the middle to put himself in a brilliant position inside the box, but his eventual shot was somehow steered wide to let Parma off the hook.

Despite offering very little attacking threat in the first half, it was Parma who made the breakthrough shortly before the interval, when Giovanni Fabbian headed an effort past Marco Carnesecchi following Vincent Sierro’s corner to stun the home supporters.

A frustrating opening period for La Dea was capped off in stoppage time after Nicola Zalewski’s outstanding volley was brilliantly kept out by Giovanni Daffara.

The second half started terribly for La Dea, as an impressive delivery from the right flank by El Bilal Toure was diverted into his own net by Davide Zappacosta just two minutes after the restart.

And Atalanta’s situation would go from bad to worse shortly before the half-hour mark, as Simone Lontani netted Parma’s third of the night with a lovely finish into the bottom corner from just over 20 yards.

Match momentum Flashscore

With 20 minutes to go, Maurizio Sarri’s side were desperate to make amends and Krstovic almost gave the hosts a glimmer of hope, but was thwarted by an excellent save from Daffara.

Straight at the other end, the Gialloblu came agonisingly close to inflicting further embarrassment on Atalanta when substitute Christian Ordonez’s shot from outside the box was sent inches wide of the post.

The closing stages witnessed an extremely stretched game, but La Dea’s hopes of clawing back some pride were dashed after Mario Pasalic’s close-range header struck the bar.

Ultimately, a series of squandered opportunities cost the hosts dearly and the Gialloblu were rewarded with three precious points on the road.

Following this defeat, Atalanta’s winless run in all competitions has been extended to five games, but they remain in 13th spot in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Parma will aim to register back-to-back league victories on Saturday when they host Bologna.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Giovanni Daffara (Parma)