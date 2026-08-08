Algeria midfielder Bennacer leaves AC Milan after seven years

AC Milan have parted ⁠ways with midfielder Ismael Bennacer, the Serie ‌A club have announced, ending ‌the Algeria international’s ‌seven-year stay at San ‌Siro.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who ‌joined Milan from Empoli in 2019, has had ‌spells on loan at ⁠Olympique ‌de Marseille and Dinamo ​Zagreb after being sidelined by persistent ​knee injuries.

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"AC Milan can confirm the termination of ⁠Ismael Bennacer's ​contract by mutual consent," the club said in a brief statement ‌on Friday. "The Club would like to wish him all the best for the future."

Bennacer made 137 Serie A appearances for Milan, playing a central role in ‌their 2021/22 Scudetto triumph, ​but has struggled with ‌fitness issues and last played a competitive match for the Italian side in 2024.