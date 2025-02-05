Agent reacts as Lazio fail to register Pellegrini

Lazio have cut Luca Pellegrini from the senior squad.

The defender has not been registered for the second-half of the Serie A season.

“We have also only learned of Luca Pellegrini’s exclusion from the list just now from the press. Given that there has been some purely invented news from some press organisations, I categorically exclude the possibility that the decision was taken for disciplinary reasons,” agent Enzo Raiola said in a statement.

“Luca has always been an exemplary professional and is always available to the first team group. The exclusion for the game away against Cagliari was due to a physical problem he encountered a few days before the squad announcement.

“We will ask for clarification from the club through the appropriate channels.”