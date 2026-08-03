Ageing stars De Bruyne and Lukaku face crucial call at Napoli

Belgian stars, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, will be available to Massimiliano Allegri for the second part of preparations for the new season. However, there are natural doubts about the real contribution they can make to the Neapolitan team

The wrinkles that accumulate on the skin of a footballer used to fighting for big goals become even more evident when age is unforgiving. And even more so when his team's path seems inevitably set.

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De Bruyne and Lukaku, ready to return to Napoli at the time of the club's centenary, bear on their bodies the deep lines that show the wear and tear of those who have been at the top for years but now feel their energy naturally fading inside.

Both saw their 2025/26 season affected by serious muscle injuries. The former Manchester City player, who arrived a year ago in a move that was more about media impact than technical needs – and above all at the request of president Aurelio De Laurentiis – was sidelined at the end of October and decided to undergo surgery.

The former Inter striker, on the other hand, was stopped in mid-August by a problem he chose to treat conservatively. In the end, though, he was never able to fully recover.

Lukaku's recent ratings Flashscore

After a World Cup in which the midfielder looked constantly out of breath and uninspired, and the striker managed a few flashes thanks to his innate goal-scoring ability, both are seeking redemption in what could be their last year in a major league.

Their contracts with Napoli both expire on June 30th, 2027, which puts them in a rather uncertain situation. Together, the two cost the club over 20 million in gross per year, an enormous figure for a self-sustaining club that does not have the high budgets of billionaire-owned teams.

Pride and prejudice

At 35 and 33 years old respectively, neither De Bruyne nor Lukaku can hope for a better option than the one offered by the Neapolitan club, which finished second in the league and qualified again for the Champions League. However, their aura as superstars, already in significant decline for years, is fading further due to tactical reasons and the team's priorities.

Already not very effective in the 3-4-2-1 system devised last year by Antonio Conte, De Bruyne risks being even more penalised by Allegri's deep defensive block, as the coach is increasingly less proactive in creating play.

The situation is even more complicated for Lukaku, who, after a season with more problems than minutes on the pitch, has been overtaken by Rasmus Hojlund in the pecking order. Moreover, 'Big Rom' has made it clear he does not intend to be a backup to the Dane, which could even lead to his departure.

However, no offer has arrived yet, neither from Anderlecht, where he could return as a fan, nor from a golden exile like Saudi Arabia or the United States.

Lukaku and De Bruyne last season CIRO DE LUCA / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

A doubtful project and sky-high salaries

The arrival of Allegri on the bench at the 'Maradona' stadium has had a double effect on the two Belgians. Although Conte had been directly criticised by De Bruyne himself as a coach not inclined to spectacular football, the former Milan coach has adopted an even more basic and less creative style.

This could therefore affect the midfielder's performance, as he is eager to prove he can still be a decisive player on the big stage.

His smile during the club's 100th anniversary celebration, where he showed strong emotion upon meeting Napoli legends, made it clear that KDB wants to redeem himself and will do so with maximum effort.

Usually quiet and not very outgoing, the midfielder has opened up and, despite doubts about his physical condition, seems set to stay with Napoli to give a significant contribution.

Intentions

Lukaku, on the other hand, built half his career on his total symbiosis with Conte, but broke off all relations after leaving for Belgium to undergo treatment two months before the end of last season. His unjustified departure also turned the environment against him, and he will probably receive a cold welcome in the second part of the training camp in Castel di Sangro.

The latest transfer rumours see Atalanta interested in the striker, who, unlike his compatriot, did not return early. His absence from the big celebration was noticed and will not be overlooked when it matters. As of today, the feeling is that KDB will stay to reclaim the spotlight, while his compatriot could seriously pay the price for the pride and impulsiveness he has shown over the past year.