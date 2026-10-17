Adams scores as Serie A strugglers Venezia seal key win against Napoli

Venezia remain at the foot of the Serie A table but earned a hard-fought first win of the season, a 1-0 victory over Napoli at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo, who missed a great chance to move into the top four.

Both teams started slowly, with only one effort on target in the first 15 minutes; Akor Adams’ right-footed shot was well saved by Alex Meret. John Yeboah looked lively for the hosts, but he was unlucky when a shot from outside the box went just wide.

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The Partnopei were much more active as the half wore on, with Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay directing operations from midfield. Indeed, the visitors’ collective 70% possession gave them eight unanswered shots at goal, though they were all off target or blocked.

Both teams played their part in an entertaining first half as the action switched from end to end, but neither side had managed a shot on target by half-time. Right at the start of the second half, Napoli should’ve gone ahead, but Lorenzo Lucca couldn’t get on the end of McTominay’s drilled cross with the goal gaping.

Just a minute later, a long ball over the top of the visiting defence saw Adams outmuscle Amir Rrahmani and shoot past Meret for the opener.

A triple substitution from Max Allegri gave Napoli some impetus to push for the equaliser, leaving them open to a counterattack. From exactly that situation, Yeboah could’ve made it two, but he flashed his shot well over.

Napoli again dominated possession, seeing the ball 83% of the time leading up to the hour mark, but aside from substitute Rasmus Hojlund’s two efforts, they had little to show for it.

A lifeline could’ve arrived when they were awarded a penalty after Hojlund was fouled, but fellow sub Kevin De Bruyne could only hit his spot-kick straight at Filip Stankovic. Meret then stopped a certain second at the other end when Albion Rrahmani was clean through.

Match stats Flashscore

The latter stages of the match saw a real backs-against-the-wall performance from the hosts, and a string of great saves from Stankovic. The result means that Venezia had not only scored against Napoli for the first time in the top flight since 1962, but had beaten them in the league after an 84-year wait. Meanwhile, the Partenopei’s mini-revival ended after just three games unbeaten (W2, D1).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Filip Stankovic (Venezia)

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.