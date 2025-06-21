Saudi Pro League plans move to sign Barcelona star Lewandowski

Tribal Football
Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly preparing offers for Robert Lewandowski, despite the Barcelona striker dismissing exit rumours.

The Poland international confirmed he will remain at Camp Nou next season, with his contract running until summer 2026. 

However, Mundo Deportivo reports that Saudi clubs are preparing offers to sign him next year.

"I’ve won more than 30 titles in my career. But I’m ready for more. It’s not an issue for me. I’ll stay next season. Right now, all I have on my mind is Barcelona. Our team will be even better next season,” Lewandowski told Bild. 

Barcelona have the option to extend the Polish international’s contract until 2027, but it’s unclear whether they will exercise it or if Lewandowski will be tempted by the lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

