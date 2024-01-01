REVEALED: Arsenal push Napoli to drop Osimhen price

Napoli's Victor Osimhen could be the subject of a serious bid in the coming days.

The Nigerian is on the radar of last season’s Premier League runners up Arsenal.

The Gunners do have money to spend this summer and missed out on top target Benjamin Sesko.

Now they may be turning to Osimhen in a bid to take the step to being title winners next season.

Per journalist Valter De Maggio, Osimhen only wants Arsenal and not a Saudi Pro League move.

He stated: “As far as we know, despite the monster offer from the Saudi Pro League, Victor Osimhen does not want to go to Saudi Arabia. Arsenal does not value him at €120million (£101m), but just over half that, €75million (£63.4m).”

Rai Sport journalist Ciro Venerato also said that an Osimhen bid from Arsenal was coming.