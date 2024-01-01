Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

REVEALED: Arsenal push Napoli to drop Osimhen price

REVEALED: Arsenal push Napoli to drop Osimhen price
REVEALED: Arsenal push Napoli to drop Osimhen price
REVEALED: Arsenal push Napoli to drop Osimhen priceAction Plus
Napoli's Victor Osimhen could be the subject of a serious bid in the coming days.

The Nigerian is on the radar of last season’s Premier League runners up Arsenal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Gunners do have money to spend this summer and missed out on top target Benjamin Sesko.

Now they may be turning to Osimhen in a bid to take the step to being title winners next season.

Per journalist Valter De Maggio, Osimhen only wants Arsenal and not a Saudi Pro League move.

He stated: “As far as we know, despite the monster offer from the Saudi Pro League, Victor Osimhen does not want to go to Saudi Arabia. Arsenal does not value him at €120million (£101m), but just over half that, €75million (£63.4m).”

Rai Sport journalist Ciro Venerato also said that an Osimhen bid from Arsenal was coming.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueOsimhen VictorArsenalNapoliPremier LeagueSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea ponder bid for Everton striker Calvert-Lewin
Arsenal and Osimhen deal edges closer
Osimhen counting on Arsenal bid