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Transfer News LIVE: Barcelona announce Rodri signing, Al Hilal pushing for Watkins

Aston Villa to REJECT Al-Hilal's Ollie Watkins bid

Aston Villa to REJECT Al-Hilal's Ollie Watkins bid
Aston Villa to REJECT Al-Hilal's Ollie Watkins bidMaciej Rogowski / Alamy / Profimedia

Aston Villa will reportedly reject Al Hilal's bid for star striker Ollie Watkins.

It was reported on Thursday (August 18) that Al-Hilal had made a £39 million offer for the 30-year-old, who is keen on making the move.

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Not long after, The Athletic have reported that Aston Villa plan on turning that offer down and would like to keep Watkins at the club.

The Saudi Pro League side are continuing their pursuit, however, and believe they’ve received enough encouragement from the player to get a deal done.

Watkins joined Villa from Brentford back in 2020 and has established himself as a top Premier League striker, making 278 appearances, scoring 108 goals.

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Saudi Professional LeagueOllie WatkinsAston VillaPremier LeagueFootball transfers