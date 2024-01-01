Al-Ettifaq assistant coach Holden pens new deal

Al-Ettifaq assistant coach Dean Holden has signed a two year contract with the club.

Coach Dean Holden will continue with the club after a successful season

The 44-year-old, who worked at Charlton Athletic and Bristol City, is the understudy to Steven Gerrard.

There was speculation that he may want to move back to Europe this summer.

However, The Mail states that he has put pen to paper on a new deal to take him through to 2027.

He is said to have earned a lot of praise for his man-management ability at the club.

Holden’s best moment in management came when he helped Charlton to a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United back in January of last year.