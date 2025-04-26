Rodgers vows to stay at Celtic after securing league title

Brendan Rodgers confirmed he would remain at Celtic after they secured their fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title with a dominant 5-0 win over Dundee United on Saturday.

The Bhoys are 18 points ahead of second-placed Rangers, who have five games left.

Rodgers has been linked with a move to newly-promoted Leeds but, with the title secured, he is firm that his future remains at Parkhead.

"It's been interesting the last few months, people deciding where I was supposed to be going, and I wasn't happy," the former Liverpool manager said.

"But I would say listen to what I say, not what people try to anticipate my mood and what it might be. I said 150, 200 per cent I'll be here for sure next season because we want to build again, we want to grow.

"What I'll also say, there's very, very few people that know me and there's even less understand me. Absolutely, I am so, so happy."