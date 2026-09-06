Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso admits that fixing his side's leaky defence is a 'priority' following their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on Sunday (September 6).

The Spaniard has side’s attacking firing, with eight goals scored in their opening three Premier League game, the joint highest alongside Brighton.

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Chelsea’s issue lies a little further back. Alonso’s side have also conceded seven and the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal marked their 19th successive league game without a clean sheet, although, the Spaniard can’t be blamed for that.

Alonso saw his side take an early lead against Arsenal through Morgan Rogers, but it felt like an inevitability before Arsenal would get back in it.

Ultimately, goals from Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard secured all three points for the home side.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Alonso admitted that he need to sort out his side’s defence if they’re going to challenge this season.

“My priority is to win games and for that, normally it's easier when you don't concede many games. So for sure, this is something that we need to address,” he said.

“We want to do better, we want to be tighter, to be more clinical, more balanced. But this takes time as well.”