Chelsea captain Reece James insisted that 'there was lots of positives' to take from their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on Sunday (September 6).

Chelsea and Arsenal were two of the Premier League’s in-form sides heading into their meeting at the Emirates.

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Xabi Alonso’s side took the lead inside the first two minutes through Morgan Rogers. They’ve now opened the scoring within the first five minutes in all three of their league games so far.

Arsenal remained calm, however, and managed to turn things around thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, James, 26, believes there were still plenty of positives to take from the loss.

"There was lots of positives, we started the game really well and even when we went behind we showed character to try and get back in the game but we ran out of time in the end,” he said.

"Football at this level is a game of moments. One or two things change the scoreline. It was a tough game today and we have to review and take the learnings."

On how he found the midfield battle: "It's the Premier League, it's the toughest league in the world and playing against anyone in midfield or in any position is always a test."

On adapting to what Xabi Alonso wants from the team: "We try and adapt as fast as possible. We're still getting to know him and the way that he wants us to play. That comes with time but we are dedicated to what we want and the way he wants us to play."

On whether they can challenge Arsenal: "We'll see where we are at the end of the season. We know what we have to do and we have to focus on ourselves and not let other teams distract us."