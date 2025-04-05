Wolves eye shock move for Jadon Sancho

Wolves are reportedly eyeing an audacious move for Man United winger Jadon Sancho amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future.

The 25-year-old, who is currently on loan at Chelsea, has failed to impress during his spell at the West London club.

Chelsea have an obligation to buy for a reported fee of around £25 million but could be set to trigger a clause that would see them get out of it.

According to Football Transfers, Wolves are weighing up a surprise move for the winger as Matheus Cunha angles for a move away.

Wolves are understood to be expecting sales in the summer window and are looking to re-invest that money in the playing squad.