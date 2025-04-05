Wolves eye shock move for Jadon Sancho

Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Wolves are reportedly eyeing an audacious move for Man United winger Jadon Sancho amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future.

The 25-year-old, who is currently on loan at Chelsea, has failed to impress during his spell at the West London club.

Chelsea have an obligation to buy for a reported fee of around £25 million but could be set to trigger a clause that would see them get out of it.

According to Football Transfers, Wolves are weighing up a surprise move for the winger as Matheus Cunha angles for a move away.

Wolves are understood to be expecting sales in the summer window and are looking to re-invest that money in the playing squad.

