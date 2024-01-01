Wolves boss O'Neil explains approach for West Ham test

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil says tonight's clash with West Ham friendly will be treated as a bounce game.

The two Premier League clubs will meet in Jacksonville.

O'Neil said, “We’ll treat it as a pre-season game. We try to win all the games, even if they’re friendlies, but the teams will be mixed, and we’ll make sure we get the right amount of minutes into people. It won’t be one where we’re going full strength, and our only objective is to win.

“Obviously, the objective is to win, we want to play well, but the most important factor at the minute is around getting minutes and getting people in good shape, making sure we balance it around the group. The only real aim that matters is being ready for the first game against Arsenal.

“It would be great to play well, it would be great to win, but as long as we get everyone through and it looks like us, with what we’re trying to work on, and we start to see success, then that will be a successful afternoon for us.”

On their training in the US, he also stated: “The heat and humidity definitely affect the intensity of training. From a coaching point of view, you try to keep the intensity up because it’s what you’re used to, but it’s fairly obvious here that the speed in which training sessions are played is lower. Recovery between actions takes them a little bit longer, so it does impact the game, definitely.

“You see the players trying to have a rest with the ball and want longer spells in possession because they’re finding it tough physically. In the Premier League the game is played extremely fast because it’s not overly hot often and the pitches are always wet. The heat is extreme, so it will have an impact.

“The boys have found it good. It places a bit of extra stress on them physically, which is good for the time of year we’re at. We want to get them fit, so it’s making sure we get the balance right in terms of recovery and being ready to go again. It’s been a good first few days and we look to taper it down slightly as we go towards the game at the weekend.”