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Wilfried Zaha training with former club Crystal Palace after Galatasaray release

Wilfried Zaha training with former club Crystal Palace after Galatasaray release
Wilfried Zaha training with former club Crystal Palace after Galatasaray releaseJacob Kupferman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Profimedia

Crystal Palace fan favourite Wilfried Zaha is training with his former club following his departure from Galatasaray.

The 33-year-old is currently without a club following his exit from Galatasaray, three years after leaving Palace for the Turkish giants.

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Zaha played just one full season at Galatasaray before being shipped out on loan to Lyon and then MLS club Charlotte FC.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Zaha can be seen working hard at Palace's training ground Copers Cope in Beckenham, south London.

According to The Sun, Palace aren’t looking to bring Zaha back to the club despite clamour from the fans to do so.

Palace agreed to grant Zaha personal use of the facilities to keep fit until he finds a new club.

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Wilfried ZahaCrystal PalaceGalatasarayPremier League