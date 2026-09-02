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West Ham sign Athletic Club left-back Adama Boiro on loan

West Ham sign Athletic Club left-back Adama Boiro on loan
West Ham sign Athletic Club left-back Adama Boiro on loanpressinphoto / Sipa USA / Profimedia

West Ham United have completed the signing of Spanish left-back Adama Boiro from Athletic Club on a season-long loan.

Born in Senegal, the 24-year-old moved to Pamplona as a child and began his career with Osasuna before joining Athletic in 2024.

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Boiro has made 45 appearances across La Liga, the Champions League and Europa League.

“I’m very excited and happy to be here!” said Boiro. “It’s a great club, and I can’t wait to get started.

“It was a hectic day, but we got through it calmly and everything turned out well, which is the important thing. Now I can’t wait to meet everyone and start contributing on the pitch.

“I like the challenge that’s in front of us here. West Ham is a Club with ambition and an objective to get promoted, and I think my mentality, my desire and my hard work will help my teammates and the Club achieve that.”

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