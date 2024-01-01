West Ham chiefs upbeat on Fullkrug return

Niclas Fullkrug is ready for a playing return at West Ham.
BILD says those in charge at West Ham are assuming that the centre-forward will be available again after the international break.
The Germany international has been battling a persistent Achilles tendon irritation for almost four weeks.
As a result, Füllkrug has only made three brief appearances in the league since his €27m move from Borussia Dortmund over the summer.
Despite the setback, he is expected to take on a leading role at the Hammers this season.