West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen has admitted that talks over his future at the club will take place should they fail to secure promotion.

The East Londoners were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of last season, with rivals Tottenham just about staying up.

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Bowen, 29, was heavily linked with a move away, but ultimately decided to remain at West Ham and help them return to the promised land.

The forward has been in fine form so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in his 20 games across all competitions.

Despite Bowen’s best efforts, West Ham’s promotion bid hasn’t quite gone to plan, with Scott Parker’s side sitting down in 13th and without a win six.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Bowen admitted there may be a tough conversation to be had should West Ham secure promotion.

"I never wanted to leave after being relegated," he said.

"I always wanted to give it an opportunity, to go we can get this club back into the Premier League. I wanted to be the spearhead of that.

"I think it's wrong to look too far ahead into the future because I think your energy has to be into this season.

"But if it doesn't happen, then we will sit down and have a conversation at the end of the season. But I think for now, we have to put all our energy into this season because there's something special that we can achieve."