Villa starlet Hayward signs first professional contract
Aston Villa have announced that promising forward Vinnie Hayward has signed his first professional contract with the club.
Hayward played a key role in Villa’s 2023 Premier League National Tournament triumph.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This season, he has impressed in the Under-18s squad, showcasing his talent and earning a well-deserved senior deal.
"We are delighted to see Vinnie sign his first professional contract," academy manager Mark Harrison said.
"Vinnie is a local lad who joined the academy a number of years ago.
"He was part of the Under-16 team who won the Premier League National Final a couple of seasons ago, playing an age group above.
“Vinnie is a very technical player who is left-footed and plays in the wide attacking positions. We look forward to seeing how Vinnie develops over the next few years."