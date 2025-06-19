Video: Florian Wirtz touches down in England ahead of Liverpool medical

Florian Wirtz has finally touched down in England as he prepares to undergo his medical ahead of his record breaking move to Liverpool.

The 22-year-old is one step closer to making his much-anticipated move to Liverpool after he touched down in a private jet to undergo his medical.

Liverpool will smash the British transfer record to secure his services with a £100 million fee plus £16m in add ons.

Bayer Leverkusen held out for such a fee, reportedly rejecting three offers from the Premier League champions before agreeing terms.

Wirtz is likely to take the number ten spot for Arne Slot’s side next season having rejected the chance to replace Kevin de Bruyne at Man City.