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Tresoldi's Inter hat-trick sparks fresh Tottenham interest

Tottenham's interest in Nicolo Tresoldi is growing
Tottenham's interest in Nicolo Tresoldi is growingREUTERS / Daniele Mascolo

Tottenham are continuing to monitor Nicolo Tresoldi after his Champions League hat-trick against Inter Milan raised his profile.

Sources claim Spurs are interested in the prospect of signing a striker in January and we previously revealed how they are keeping a close eye on him.

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The Club Brugge forward scored three times in Tuesday's remarkable 4-3 victory at San Siro, delivering the sort of performance that can take a player's reputation to another level.

Scouts had planned to watch the meeting with Inter particularly closely and assessments are expected to continue when Brugge face Liverpool in the Champions League in November.

Tresoldi stats vs Inter
Tresoldi stats vs InterFlashscore

The 22-year-old had already attracted attention through his performances for club and country, including a hat-trick for Germany Under-21s against Malta.

His latest display has added another significant moment to his body of work and gives interested clubs further evidence of his potential. 

Tottenham's interest comes as they consider their options in attack ahead of the January transfer window. Dominic Solanke has returned to the starting line-up, but questions remain over whether he can maintain his availability and provide a reliable option week after week.

Richarlison, meanwhile, has been playing for the Under-21s, leaving Spurs with reasons to assess their options at centre-forward.

Tresoldi is not short of potential suitors. Aston Villa have also been monitoring his progress, while Roma, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are believed to be interested in him. 

AC Milan is also being touted as a possible destination, with the Italian club understood to hold particular appeal for Tresoldi personally.

His display against Inter has ensured that his next appearances will attract even greater attention, with Tottenham among the clubs expected to keep watching closely.

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