Transfer exclusive: Grealish ponders options beyond Man City

It has been four years since Manchester City broke the British transfer record to sign Jack Grealish for £100 million, but now they are weighing up the possibility of funding his exit.

He was left out of City’s Club World Cup squad in the United States this summer, and the message seems clear that he is no longer part of Pep Guardiola’s plans. Grealish is now seeking his next move, one that will allow him to rediscover his best form and even push his way back into the England squad ahead of the World Cup next summer.

His goal is to make up for lost time and ensure he does not miss another major tournament on American soil, but the path ahead is not straightforward.

Loaned to London?

Sources have indicated that West Ham United have made informal contact regarding Grealish’s situation, exploring the possibility of signing him before the new season begins.

The Hammers are searching for new attacking options following the departure of Mohammed Kudus, but persuading Grealish to join may prove difficult. West Ham struggled near the bottom of the Premier League last season and have shown little sign of significant progress under Graham Potter so far.

A permanent transfer is not being considered. Those close to Manchester City suggest that a loan move is viewed as the most realistic solution this summer.

Grealish, 29, earns more than £300,000 per week at the Etihad - meaning City would need to cover a substantial portion of his wages to facilitate a move.

More Premier League interest

Everton are another club believed to be interested as they look to build momentum ahead of their move to a new stadium. Tottenham Hotspur also hold a genuine interest and currently represent the most high-profile English club that could offer him a fresh start.

Newcastle United have previously been linked, but their current focus seems to have shifted to other transfer priorities - including the pursuit of Hugo Ekitike, which we revealed last week was likely to be in the works.

The situation is beginning to intensify. There has been little urgency to find a resolution until now, but with pre-season underway and the new campaign approaching, there is growing purpose in Grealish’s search for a new club.

A move abroad remains a small possibility, although recent links to both AC Milan and Napoli have been dismissed by sources close to the player.