Tottenham seek to ban Brazilian journalist who chanted with Arsenal fans against the club

Tottenham Hotspur have launched a complaint after a Brazilian journalist acted against the side.

Joao Castelo-Branco, an ESPN Brazil correspondent and proud Arsenal supporter, appeared in a video singing derogatory chants about Tottenham alongside Gunners fans in Brazil.

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One famous chant described Spurs as "s***" and the video was posted on a podcast's Instagram account and subsequently shared on his personal page.

Castelo-Branco and Arsenal supporters sung about how much they “hate” Tottenham, which isn't very neutral from a journalistic standpoint.

Tottenham Hotspur have lodged a formal complaint to the Premier League about the video and reports claim that Spurs no longer believe it is appropriate for Castelo-Branco to cover their games for ESPN Brazil.

Castelo-Branco admitted he had crossed a line and apologised to Tottenham: "Given my role as a correspondent in the UK, I feel I made a mistake."

Reports claim the Premier League is discussing the matter with both parties as they try and come to a solution. Tottenham will consider whether to allow him back to the stadium for their next home fixture against Ipswich on November 21st, after the international break.

It is believed that Tottenham don't want to stop ESPN Brazil from covering their matches, just Castelo-Branco who they think crossed the line as he failed to remain impartial.